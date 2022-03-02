Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.22.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Shares of RRR opened at $47.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 2.47. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.41.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,017,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $826,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts (Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.