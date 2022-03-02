Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Down to $10.74

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.74, but opened at $10.26. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 2,911 shares.

RXRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19.

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $64,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $195,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 242,744 shares of company stock worth $3,189,908 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $730,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $18,138,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $8,846,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $2,873,000. 37.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

