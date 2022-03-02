Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Price Target Cut to €44.00

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €47.00 ($52.81) to €44.00 ($49.44) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RCDTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of RCDTF stock opened at $63.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.39. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $63.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

