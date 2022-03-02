Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tivity Health (TVTY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tivity Health (NASDAQ: TVTY):

3/1/2022 – Tivity Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

2/28/2022 – Tivity Health was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2022 – Tivity Health had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $33.00 to $35.00.

2/24/2022 – Tivity Health had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/16/2022 – Tivity Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

1/7/2022 – Tivity Health was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

1/7/2022 – Tivity Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

1/5/2022 – Tivity Health had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $28.00 to $30.00.

Shares of TVTY opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55. Tivity Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TVTY. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tivity Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 59.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

