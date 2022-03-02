Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $22.91 and last traded at $28.05, with a volume of 5372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.13.

The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.90) EPS.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RETA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.97.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.