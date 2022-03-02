RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells $56,370.00 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $56,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, January 13th, William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $92,010.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $96,780.00.

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.00. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $600.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.58.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.