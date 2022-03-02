Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth $1,166,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 71.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,660,000 after purchasing an additional 44,646 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 20.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,470 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,943,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RL opened at $124.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $102.96 and a one year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.07.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

