R1 RCM Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for R1 RCM in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo anticipates that the healthcare provider will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $398.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $27.21 on Monday. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in R1 RCM by 89.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in R1 RCM by 8.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

