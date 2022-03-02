Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) was down 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.69. Approximately 94 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEB. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.