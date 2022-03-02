Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Shares Gap Down to $6.69

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.69, but opened at $6.35. Quotient Technology shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 4,321 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quotient Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $612.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $146.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

