QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,964 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in QuickLogic were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 10.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 91.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on QUIK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

QuickLogic stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. QuickLogic Co. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 52.16% and a negative return on equity of 67.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuickLogic Profile (Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.