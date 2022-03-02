Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) traded down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.15. 29,838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,212,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53.

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

In other Quantum-Si news, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $70,970.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $1,008,898.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quantum-Si during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Quantum-Si during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Quantum-Si during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Quantum-Si during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.