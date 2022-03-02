Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,418,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,090,000 after acquiring an additional 196,246 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,624,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,328,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,209,000 after acquiring an additional 303,151 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 934,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,316,000 after purchasing an additional 38,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 101.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 864,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,683,000 after purchasing an additional 436,345 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

PWR stock opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.79 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

