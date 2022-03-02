Quant (QNT) Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Quant has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. Quant has a market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $43.91 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can currently be bought for about $118.27 or 0.00270647 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000098 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004304 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000603 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $506.52 or 0.01159097 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003212 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

