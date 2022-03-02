Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NYSE:KWR opened at $174.77 on Tuesday. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $174.14 and a one year high of $289.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.83.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.29). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $447.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quaker Chemical (Get Rating)

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.