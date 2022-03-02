QUAI DAO (QUAI) Price Tops $0.0262

QUAI DAO (CURRENCY:QUAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUAI DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $139,984.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUAI DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00042420 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.97 or 0.06708061 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,749.68 or 0.99924661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00043648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00046763 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002720 BTC.

QUAI DAO Coin Profile

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO . QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL

QUAI DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUAI DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUAI DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUAI DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUAI DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.