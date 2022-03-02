QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 320 ($4.29) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 260 ($3.49). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.96) to GBX 340 ($4.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.43) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.49) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 406 ($5.45).

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

Shares of QQ opened at GBX 292 ($3.92) on Monday. QinetiQ Group has a 52 week low of GBX 236 ($3.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 364.40 ($4.89). The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 266.37.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.