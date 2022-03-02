QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,459 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QGEN. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,793,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 1,502.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,648,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,163 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 140.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 22,677 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 42.1% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after purchasing an additional 351,302 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 62.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QIAGEN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

QGEN stock opened at $49.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

