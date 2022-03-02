Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Clean Harbors, Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clean Harbors in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ FY2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Shares of CLH opened at $94.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.20 and its 200-day moving average is $101.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $81.30 and a 12-month high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $209,724.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $236,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $541,395. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 204.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

