Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Issued By B. Riley

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Preferred Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 43.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $81.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.19 and its 200 day moving average is $70.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,615,000 after buying an additional 21,243 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 211,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 4,587.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 19,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,577,000 after purchasing an additional 53,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preferred Bank (Get Rating)

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.