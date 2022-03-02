Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Issued By Cormark (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) – Cormark raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 25th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.06.

NYSE:HBM opened at $7.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,923 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.15%.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

