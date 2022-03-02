Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for SPX Co. Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for SPX in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.08 million. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPXC. William Blair downgraded SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

SPXC stock opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. SPX has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,324,000 after purchasing an additional 198,537 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SPX by 8.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,351,000 after purchasing an additional 327,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPX by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,370,000 after purchasing an additional 42,505 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in SPX by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,159,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,190,000 after purchasing an additional 25,353 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SPX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

