Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Increased by Desjardins

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.67. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.76 to C$152.07 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.43.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$137.40 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$108.51 and a 1-year high of C$149.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$194.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$141.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$134.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.81 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$12.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.66 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.43%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.68, for a total value of C$577,611.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$832,061.39. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total transaction of C$57,139.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$187,825.55. Insiders sold a total of 8,962 shares of company stock worth $1,268,461 over the last three months.

About Royal Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.