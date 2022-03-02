Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Reduced by Analyst

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Etsy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. Wedbush also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 84.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ETSY. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.47.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $157.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.69. Etsy has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Etsy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,669 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Etsy by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,696,000 after purchasing an additional 460,568 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Etsy by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,618,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,222,000 after purchasing an additional 428,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,716,000 after acquiring an additional 329,322 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.39, for a total transaction of $7,747,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,718 shares of company stock valued at $20,127,882 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

