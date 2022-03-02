Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Boosted by Wedbush

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steven Madden in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Wedbush also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of SHOO opened at $41.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.64. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $51.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $578.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

