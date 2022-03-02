Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SPX in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. SPX’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair cut shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NYSE SPXC opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.95. SPX has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SPX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,324,000 after acquiring an additional 198,537 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SPX by 8.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,351,000 after acquiring an additional 327,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPX by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,370,000 after acquiring an additional 42,505 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in SPX by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,159,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after acquiring an additional 25,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SPX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

