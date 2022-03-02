Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Noodles & Company Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Noodles & Company in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.
Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $6.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.40 million, a P/E ratio of 78.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.55.
In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones acquired 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,475,000 after buying an additional 17,471 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 715,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,448,000 after buying an additional 31,450 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 17,090 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 95,376 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
