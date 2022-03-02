Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Boosted by Barrington Research

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ModivCare in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.82. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 1.20%. ModivCare’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $118.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.71. ModivCare has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $211.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

