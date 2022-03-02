Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.11) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.95). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.15.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $131.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.23. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $154.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $556,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $344,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,100 shares of company stock worth $1,221,999. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 97.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 129,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after buying an additional 63,993 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $934,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $388,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,863,000 after buying an additional 63,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,902,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,384,000 after purchasing an additional 88,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

