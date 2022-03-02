Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Reduced by SVB Leerink

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 1Life Healthcare in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.32). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 1Life Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.76 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 40.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.69.

ONEM stock opened at $11.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.13. 1Life Healthcare has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1Life Healthcare (Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.