Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Issued By Cormark

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Cormark also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. SSR Mining had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

SSRM has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. boosted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

SSRM opened at $20.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 39.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after buying an additional 189,659 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 363,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 119,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,677,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,095,000 after acquiring an additional 54,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 518,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 210,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,266,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

