Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Issued By B. Riley

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Cinemark in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.51). B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

CNK has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Cinemark stock opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.29. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.07 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 578.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 24.8% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,853,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,029,000 after purchasing an additional 765,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,818,000 after purchasing an additional 40,572 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,283.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,996 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 46.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,245,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,144,000 after purchasing an additional 709,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

