PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $205.89

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 205.89 ($2.76) and last traded at GBX 219.40 ($2.94), with a volume of 1105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219 ($2.94).

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of PureTech Health from GBX 560 ($7.51) to GBX 580 ($7.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of £623.11 million and a P/E ratio of -4.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 269.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

In related news, insider Bharatt Chowrira purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £51,000 ($68,428.82).

About PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

