PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) VP John J. Chadwick Sells 15,090 Shares

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.23. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.04%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 68,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

