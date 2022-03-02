Public Mint Tops 24 Hour Volume of $60,909.00 (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $6.15 million and approximately $60,909.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0679 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00023738 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,613,992 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

