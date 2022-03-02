Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPYGY traded up $7.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 72,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,887. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.44. Public Joint Stock Company Polyus has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $123.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Public Joint Stock Company Polyus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Polyus PJSC engages in the gold mining and geological exploration activities. It operates through the following business segments: Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk Alluvial Gold, Irkutsk Ore, Yakutsk (Kurkhan), Magadan, Exploration, Construction, and Other. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

