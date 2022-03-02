Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.00

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 7369146 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Separately, Erste Group lowered Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $32.31 billion during the quarter.

Gazprom PJSC is a global energy company. The company focuses on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power. It operates through the following segments: Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining and Electric & heat energy generation and sales.

