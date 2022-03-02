PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Short Interest Update

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
UNLRY stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $9.55.
PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (UNLRY)
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
Receive News & Ratings for PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.