PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 27,900.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BKRKF opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28.
About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BKRKF)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.