PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ADOOY opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.51. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $9.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.3991 dividend. This is a boost from PT Adaro Energy Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%.

PT Adaro Energy Tbk engages in the integrated coal mining, logistics, and power businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining and Trading, Mining Services, Logistics, and Others. The Coal Mining and Trading segment produces and distributes thermal coal. The Mining Services segment provides exploration, drilling, transportation, logistical support, and overburden mining removal services.

