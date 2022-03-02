Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.05 Million

Equities analysts expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) to post $9.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.10 million. Provident Financial posted sales of $8.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROV. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.41. 6,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,495. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $120.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 43.08%.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

