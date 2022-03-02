Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Shares Gap Down to $8.23

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.23, but opened at $7.61. Proterra shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 24,135 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PTRA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 10.20.
Proterra Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTRA)
Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.
