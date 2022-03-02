Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock Holdings Increased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 2,862.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 432,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,441 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 31.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,251,000 after acquiring an additional 565,410 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 21.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,151,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,266,000 after acquiring an additional 557,671 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 148.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 607,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 362,512 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 17.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,180,000 after acquiring an additional 353,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Shares of PSEC opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 144.46% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 29.51%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSEC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Prospect Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.