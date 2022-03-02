ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Up 0.1%

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.23 and last traded at $38.57. 160,945 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 288,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.53.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.61.

Get ProShares Ultra Semiconductors alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USD. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,558,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $5,275,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $19,136,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $29,003,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,753,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.