ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) Trading Up 7.7%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 115,067 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 229,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.44 million and a P/E ratio of -4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16.
ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile (TSE:PMN)
