ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) Trading Up 7.7%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 115,067 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 229,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.44 million and a P/E ratio of -4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile (TSE:PMN)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

