Professional Fighters League Fan Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $43,872.00 (PFL)

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (CURRENCY:PFL) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Professional Fighters League Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Professional Fighters League Fan Token has a market capitalization of $725,531.21 and $43,872.00 worth of Professional Fighters League Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Professional Fighters League Fan Token has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00043058 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,958.07 or 0.06686042 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,304.93 or 1.00141113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00044162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00047487 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002743 BTC.

About Professional Fighters League Fan Token

Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,294,194 coins.

