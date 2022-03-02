Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. Pro-Dex has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.23. The company has a market capitalization of $64.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 11.70%.
About Pro-Dex (Get Rating)
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
