Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. Pro-Dex has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.23. The company has a market capitalization of $64.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 11.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pro-Dex by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pro-Dex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Pro-Dex in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 15.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

