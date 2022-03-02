PRIZM Trading Up 33.8% Over Last Week (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $11.33 million and approximately $513,152.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PRIZM has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001356 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000084 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,956,596,852 coins. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

