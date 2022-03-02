PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $63,498.00

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last seven days, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a market cap of $4.13 million and $63,498.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00042202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,958.93 or 0.06695046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,357.62 or 1.00365997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00043187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00047473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002685 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.