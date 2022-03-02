Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 17.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners raised its holdings in Intuit by 6.4% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Intuit by 55.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 718.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded up $14.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $483.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,643. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $365.15 and a one year high of $716.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $580.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.62.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

